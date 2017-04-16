Fundraiser to be held for the TNT Mentoring Program

The TNT ('Til Next Time) Mentoring Program, which was started by Judy Peters, the former Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Director of Student Services, and Ottawa County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Giesler, has blossomed and is now working in accordance with five local school systems. The organization, which has also been aided by the efforts of Chris Galvin, Director of the United Way's Ottawa County Chapter, is helping to serve students in Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, Danbury, Woodmore and Put-in-Bay with plans to add Genoa next year.

To help raise money for the organization, the Second Annual Shufflemania will be held on April 29 at the Erie Shuffleboard Club and Bar in Marblehead. Registration is currently open for an event that will begin at 5:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30.) Teams of two will compete in shuffleboard, corn hole and other games while having fun and raising funds to support the important work of TNT. Tickets for the event are $50 per team, which includes food from the Sandwich Shop and sweets from the Village Bakery in Oak Harbor. There is also a spectator admission of $15, which also includes food. (Online registration is available at tntmentoring.com or on the Facebook page.)

All proceeds benefit TNT Mentoring, a county-wide, one-on-one, school-based mentoring program.

This year's sponsors are: the Erie Social and Shuffleboard Club and Bar, the Ottawa County Retired Teachers’ Association, the Round House Bar, O.E. Meyer, Croghan Colonial Bank, Arby’s (Port Clinton), Ed & Shirley Carlson, Northcoast Property Management, Cheese Haven, Brady Sign Company, Starcher Enterprises, Commodore Perry FCU, Jack Bradley Realty, South Shore Marine, Magruder Hospital, Linda & Mark Sprenger, Carter Lumber, Sutton Property Leasing and Rocky Point Winery.

Annette Nordlund, who currently worlds as a coordinator with the program, talked about the success it’s having.

"Well, we aren’t surprised because that was the plan all along," she said. "We knew that there was and is a need for support for kids and their families. We believe all kids can benefit from having a mentor. I know there were times that my own children could have benefitted from having someone in their lives who was objective."

Nordlund talked about what the money raised at the event will go towards.

"Our program is completely grant-funded. Money raised from Shufflemania will assure that we can continue to serve the students in Ottawa County. One of our biggest issues is dealing with transportation for our students to attend functions in the county. We have partnered with OCTA for our after-school programs but even with working with them, transportation is a dilemma for us," said Nordlund. "We will also use the money for training our mentors and offering support sessions throughout the year -- we provide the mentors with an opportunity to meet and become informed with what’s going on in our community. We recently had Officer (Richard) Vance from Port Clinton City Schools speak about the issues he sees and deals with on a daily basis. We try to focus on what the mentors want information on, (and) we also give the mentors time to talk among themselves."

Gary Quisno, who currently serves as Danbury's TNT mentor coordinator and is also the athletic director (high school) and dean of students (middle school), has worked as an educator and football coach for 40 years and can speak to the importance of mentoring.

"I would ask (people) to consider helping make a difference in a young student's life by donating to this great program," he said. "The program works so well because first, there is a need for the program and secondly, we are fortunate in Ottawa County to have a supply of adults willing to volunteer their time to work with students who have something going on in their young lives where they could benefit from what I call another 'experienced' friend.

"The rewards are many. Not only for the students involved but many of our mentors relay how rewarding the time spent with their mentee is and how they look forward to that weekly session."

The great thing about taking time to be a mentor is that it only requires about 30-60 minutes each week, something that nearly anyone can spare.

"The most difficult thing about getting a prospective mentor to commit is just that, (getting them to) commit to something that can make a difference. People don’t think they have time. Time is a precious commodity in our society, but if you ask our mentors, the payoff for a little time spent is rewarding," said Nordlund, who previously worked as a teacher at BCS Schools before retiring. "People aren’t sure they have what it takes. We ask mentors to spend 30-60 minutes, once a week, with a student. Typically that is over lunch, but sometimes a study hall.

"Being a mentor is being a friend. The mentor is a person who wants the best for our kids -- they listen, they support, they believe. Their role is to care. Not everyone can be a mentor; it takes a special person to fit the bill. It’s our hope that our mentors will stay with their student until they graduate, (and) so far, many are on track to make that happen."

For more information on the organization and the fundraiser, please contact Shanna Strouse at 419-301-0868. There is also a website, tntmentoring.com, and the office is located at 1848 E. Perry Street (Sutton Center), Suite 900, Port Clinton.