Second annual Dine in to Donate at Big Boppers

On Saturday, May 6, from 8-11 a.m. there will be a fundraiser for Williams Syndrome at Big Boppers Restaurant. Williams Syndrome is a genetic condition that is present at birth and can affect anyone. It is characterized by medical problems including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning disabilities. These often occur side by side with striking verbal abilities, highly social personalities and an affinity for music. Williams Syndrome affects 1 in 10,000 people worldwide and an estimated 20,000-30,000 people in the United States. Locally, Grayson, a preschooler at Danbury Schools, was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome when he was eight weeks old. Ken Kostal, of Big Boppers, is graciously donating 20% of the sales during the event to Williams Syndrome Association and Cleveland walk for Williams in honor of Grayson.

“Ken Kostal at Boppers has always been such a generous business owner and friend to his employees,” said Julie Oglesbee, Grayson’s grandma. Last year’s Dine in to Donate generated $1200 in donations and this year they are hoping to beat that.

There will also be a special visitor to the event. Captain America will be at Big Boppers May 6 from 10-11 a.m. for the event.

Big Boppers is located at 7581 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead. For more information about this event, contact Julie Oglesbee at 419-340-0827.