Kiwanis auction April 29

The Kiwanis Club of Port Clinton is hosting its second annual Live and Silent Auction Saturday, April 29, at the Port Clinton Yacht Club. This year’s theme, Starry, Starry Night, benefits the STARR Project, a drug education program for Ottawa County youth spearheaded by Sheriff Steve Levorchick, Judges Winters, Hany and Geisler and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

The auction begins 6:30 p.m. and includes the following live auction items: a flat screen television, a week-long stay in a Florida condo, a Catawba Island Golf package and many more. Tickets are $20 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Contact Diane Belden at 419-967-0650 or any Kiwanis member to purchase tickets. The Kiwanis Club of Port Clinton is proud to support this important cause with auction sponsors: Catawba Bay Eastpoint, 1812 Food & Spirits, Rosie’s Bar & Grill, Shipwatch, AutoGate, Inc. and Arby’s of Port Clinton.