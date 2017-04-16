First round awards announced for District Competitive Funding Grant Program

The grant program’s main priority is to set up recycling programs for educational institutions, governmental entities or non-profit organizations. Any agency applying must have a recycling program in place in order to apply for funds for products made from recycled material. The applicant must match a minimum of 20% of the total project cost, and products must contain at least 25% recycled material.

Eight organizations received funding to start recycling programs or to buy products made from recycled materials in the first round of competitive funding offered by the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District.

Entities receiving grant funding for products made from recycled materials include:

Allen Township Trustees

$2,000 to make improvements to their Aim to Be Green Recycling Drop-off site with new fencing and a concrete pad

Franciscan Earth Literacy Center

$2,782 for picnic tables and waste receptacles

Good Shepherd Home

$3,839 for recycling service

Ottawa County Agricultural Society

$1,916 to establish a recycling program and to purchase benches

Portage Township Trustees

$7,367 for picnic tables, waste receptacles, a planter, bench and a pet waste station

Put-In-Bay Senior Center

$4,810 to purchase recycled carpet

Sandco Industries

$6,537 to purchase pavers, benches and picnic tables

Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department

$9,448 to purchase a new barn roof for the barn by the city pool

Amy Drummer, Assistant Director of the Solid Waste District, administers the grant program and sees the direct benefits to the community.

“These grants provide an opportunity for local organizations to create or expand recycling programs,” said Drummer. “The purchase of recycled products provides the public examples of items that are made from the materials they recycle every day.”

The next funding round deadline for the Competitive Funding Program is June 30, 2017. The grant application is available online, however, grant applicants are required to attend a meeting prior to submitting an application. The purpose of the meeting is to explain proper procedures for filling out the grant application form. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be located at the District’s Main office, 1875 E. State Street, Fremont. Registration for the meeting is required. For more information or to register for the meeting, contact Assistant Director, Amy Drummer toll free at 1-888-850-7224 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .