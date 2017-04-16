CMP unveils new features as National Rifle and Pistol Matches near

The National Rifle and Pistol Matches:

The schedule of events during the 2017 National Matches includes a blend of revered pistol and rifle matches such as the President’s 100, National Trophy Individual, National Trophy Team and Hearst Doubles matches that have attracted some of the best marksmen from around the world for decades. The National Trophy Infantry Match, or “Rattle Battle,” is an event unique to the National Matches and has become a crowd favorite from the excitement and unmatchable complexity it brings.



CMP Games Events provide a nostalgic set of competitions, like the M1 Garand, Springfield, Vintage Military, Vintage Sniper Matches and the Rimfire Sporter Rifle Match created for new and experienced marksmen alike for friendly and fun competition.



The CMP’s Legacy Series events provide even more competition opportunities, highlighting an assortment of matches that feature both vintage and modern military rifles. Each event is named to honor the memories of important figures in marksmanship history and to commemorate the spirit of past and present National Matches.



Marksmanship Learning Opportunities:

On top of competition, a Small Arms Firing School (SAFS) will also be held for rifle and pistol enthusiasts, where participants are instructed by some of the top military shooters in the country on firearm safety and competition technique. The SAFS courses have been a main feature at the National Matches at Camp Perry since 1918. Many other rifle and pistol clinics and learning opportunities, taught by qualified professionals, will also be available throughout the National Matches.



National Match Volunteering:

The CMP is in search of volunteer support during the 2017 National Match events. These volunteers will be assisting with CMP National Match events only and will be picked from a selection process through all received Volunteer Applications. Volunteer duties may include but are not limited to firing line work as range officers, assistance with stats/scorecards or other tasks assigned as needed.



Individuals earning a volunteer spot will receive a per diem travel stipend (based on amount of time worked) and exclusive benefits offered only to those who graciously donate their time. No past experience is needed to volunteer, though knowledge of guns, gun safety and range procedures is a plus! Helpers are encouraged to compete during times he or she is not volunteering.



Chosen volunteers will attend a specialized Range Officer training course, provided by the CMP, that will quickly brush up on all you need to know. The Range Officer Course is typically offered for $75/person, but is completely FREE for volunteers – a possible $150 value for those volunteering for both rifle and pistol.



To become a CMP Volunteer, apply on our website at thecmp.org/competitions/competition-volunteers/ or contact Vera Snyder, volunteer specialist, at 419-635-2141 ext. 782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



New Air Gun Electronic Targets!

While at Camp Perry for the National Matches, be sure to visit the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center, located on the grounds. Besides showcasing authentic Olympic and other memorabilia from the career of prominent American marksman Gary Anderson, the facility also contains an updated 80-point air gun range.



New range targets, installed in November 2016, are crafted by Kongsberg Target Systems (KTS) with OpticScore technology, which are scored optically by internal LED lights rather than acoustically like the prior target system. Monitors at each firing point instantly display scores, with button functions and an LED lighted screen that allow ease of use even for individuals who may not feel technologically-savvy.



Air Gun Range Open to the Public:

Marksmanship Nights at the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center at Camp Perry is open August through June, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. Guests of all ages and experience levels may fire air rifles or pistols for just a small fee, with air guns available for loan, if needed. For more information, visit thecmp.org/air/cmp-competition-centers/open-public-shooting/.



NEW! Public Petrarca Range at Camp Perry:

Similar to the electronic air gun range, visitors to Camp Perry are welcome to fire highpower and smallbore rifles as well as pistols on the CMP’s outdoor electronic targets, also powered by the Kongsberg Technology Systems, on Petrarca Range.



The range will be open every Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., which began March 20, until daylight savings time in November when the time will change to 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and will remain open until Dec. 4, 2017, when it will close for the season.



Petrarca will also remain open almost daily during the duration of the National Matches. Vintage and modern military matches have also been added to the Petrarca schedule throughout the year.



Going to the range has never been easier! With the use of electronic targets, marksmen no longer need to walk downrange to change paper or use a scope to score – simply approach the firing line and watch shots instantly score and appear on monitors located at each firing point.



For more information, visit the Petrarca Range page on the CMP website at thecmp.org/competitions/cmp-targets-at-petrarca-range/.



Registration and more information:

National Match events are open to the public, and spectators are welcome to observe firing on the Camp Perry ranges at any time. Guests are urged to participate in the many exciting activities and visual attractions offered during the Match season.



Registration for the 2017 National Matches is now OPEN. For more information on the National Trophy Pistol and Rifle Matches, log on to thecmp.org/competitions/cmp-national-matches/. We hope to see you there!



The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto TheCMP.org.