13 indicted by Prosecutor’s Office

Donna Schrock, 137 S. Sunnydale Street, Marblehead, was indicted on multiple felony theft charges, including theft from an elderly victim. According to reports of the Danbury Township Police Department, Shrock embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a former employer over a three and a half year period.

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten:

Robert J. Garcia, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, is facing charges of domestic violence, kidnapping, abduction, child endangering and disrupting public services, after an incident at his Lacarne residence last month. Deputies of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers of the Carroll Township Police Department and the Oak Harbor Police Department, responded to a 911 call for assistance at the home, and found Garcia had barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. Garcia’s indictment contains specifications that he has been convicted of two or more prior offenses of domestic violence.

Brandon Hurst, who is also being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been charged with one count each of felonious assault and child endangering, both felonies of the second degree, along with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Hurst is accused of striking a young child in his care last month, causing serious injuries.

Joel D. Brown, Jr., whose last known address is Toledo, was charged with one count of failure to appear, after he failed to attend a court hearing on another pending indictment in the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas on March 31.

Jordyn Beckhusen, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. According to reports of the Port Clinton Police Department, Beckhusen allegedly played a role in the death of Harold Carter, whose body was found outside of the Bay Meadows apartment complex last April.

Michelle Appleton, Vermilion, has been charged with one count of assault of a peace officer, a felony of the fourth degree, after she allegedly kicked an officer of the Port Clinton Police Department in the chest in March.

Lucy Castilleja and her son, Jeremy J. Jackson, both of 304 Washington Street, Genoa, have each been charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. According to reports from the incident, Castilleja and Jackson, who were wielding a baseball bat and a golf club, beat and seriously injured a man in Genoa in March.

Cory R. Haeft, 21233 W. Toledo Street, Williston, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs after a deputy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found him in possession of cocaine last October.

Donald R. Phillips, Jr., 432 Adams Street, Port Clinton, was charged with four counts of possession of drugs, all felonies, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug abuse instruments, after officers of the Port Clinton Police Department reportedly found him in possession of narcotic drugs during a traffic stop last September.

Kasie A. Whitt, 503 E. Second Street, Port Clinton, has been charged with one count of possession of drugs after she was reportedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop in August.

Deana Curry, Lindsey, Ohio, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs after Danbury Township Police Department officers reportedly found her in possession of heroin in Marblehead last November.

Michael King, Lemon Road, Oak Harbor, was charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, after he allegedly caused serious injuries to a woman in Carroll Township last month.

Dan Huegli, Loveland, WI, was indicted on one felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, along with one misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide after a man died from injuries he sustained after falling from the bed of a truck Huegli was operating on Put-in-Bay last May.

Warrants were issued for Garcia, Hurst, Brown, Buckhusen and Haeft. All others will receive summonses to make their initial appearance in the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas.

VanEerten noted that an indictment is merely a formal charge in the Common Pleas Court and does not denote guilt or innocence.