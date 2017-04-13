What’s up with the Moose Lodge?

The new property that the lodge is looking at is Lock, Dock & Barrel, formerly Nick’s Roadhouse, located at 124 Buckeye Blvd., Port Clinton.

“We are in negotiations with a target figure to buy a new building,” said Moose Lodge 1610 governor Ernie Hopkins. “We are getting our ducks in a row.”

With membership dropping over the last few years, Moose Lodge 1610 didn’t have enough members to support such a big building. Their old lodge, located at 1105 W. Lakeshore Drive, Port Clinton, was recently sold.

“At the old club, the social room seating capacity was 275. The new building’s social room will seat 50-60,” said Hopkins. “It will have more of a fraternal feel. It was brought up to us by members that they wanted to have a smaller lodge because it would be easier to get to know people better.”

Getting to know one another is one of the important mantras of any social club, especially the Moose. The Moose was founded in 1888 by Dr. Henry Wilson in Louisville, KY. In the early years, the Moose was to serve a modest goal of offering men an opportunity to gather socially, to care for one another’s needs and celebrate life together. This has expanded to include valuable service to the community, to care for children and teens and senior members.

Lodges typically host many activities for members to participate in as individuals and as families; holiday parties, dances, themed dinners and live entertainment.

“Right now we have 1500 members,” said Mike Carpenter, administrator of the Port Clinton Moose Lodge. “Hopefully with this new concept, we can bring a lot of our programs back that we used to have.”

Carpenter talked about starting back up a teen club where the teens would be board members and plan social events. He also spoke of a rod and gun club for those who like to fish and shoot.

Already active are the Mooseriders, a group of about 50 members who like to go on bike trips and perform community service. Each year they have a blessing of the bikes and all of their events are geared towards family.

Women of the Moose are also active at Lodge 1610. They organize Christmas dinners, Halloween parties and other community events that involve the lodge.

The International Moose describes their idea of membership on their website: “Membership can mean different things to different people. You are the one determining what you want to get out of the organization and what you want to give back. The Moose is about celebrating life together, serving those in need within our local community, supporting our children at Mooseheart and standing by our senior members at Moosehaven.”

The board has approve the purchase of a new building, but the vote now goes before the members at their April 19 meeting. To attend the meeting and vote, you must be a member of Moose Lodge 1610 with a paid up card.

“This new place will fit our needs very well,” said Carpenter.

To become a member of Moose Lodge 1610, stop into their new lodge when it is open to fill out an application. The national chapter of the Moose is offering a one year free membership to those who sign up during the month of April to firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, active military and all first responders.

For more information about becoming a member or on the transfer of place, contact administrator Mike Carpenter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or governor Ernie Hopkins at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .