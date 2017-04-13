Otterbein donates to the Danbury Food Pantry

Otterbein had a food drive and donated more than $300 worth of items which were recently distributed. From left are Earl Kennedy, Martha Meyer, Ruth App, Lynn App, Jan Hirt, Barb Wisniewski, Earl Mencel, Barb Harger, Rev. Janine Dress, Virginia Joy, Mary Anne Kubat, Tom Kubat, Beckie Keenan, John Englebeck and Wendy Kolar. All enjoyed a delicious lunch of corned beef, cabbage and Irish soda bread prepared by Chef Andy at Otterbein on St. Patrick’s Day.