Leadership Ottawa County and CIC team up for Light House Sober Living

For their class project, Leadership Ottawa County chose to put on a 5k to Run for Recovery with proceeds benefitting Light House Sober Living, a male recovery home in Port Clinton. The class also teamed up with Catawba Island Club who has a 5k, No Name Run, which each year benefits a different non-profit organization. The race took place at Catawba Island Club.

Leadership Ottawa County student and Catawba Island Club employee Mike Schenk runs with the air horn in hand after starting the second annual No Name 5k run.

“Ottawa County, like most of our nation, is in a midst of a heroin crisis. It’s easy to get bogged down with statistics and become disheartened. That’s why this 5k focuses on recovery. We want to show that there is hope for those struggling with addiction, “said, Leadership of Ottawa County, Class of 2017 member, Michael Schenk.

Members and employees of the Light House Sober Living facility at the 5k race.

“Facilities like Light House Sober living are vital to the region and the efforts of this race will truly make a difference in the lives of Ottawa County residents and provide for a healthier and safer community,” he continued.

Schenk spoke at the start of the race about why it was important to benefit the organization. Then, as he does at the beginning of the Turkey Chase every year, that honors his daughter, Jessie, he asked runners to look around them and give someone a hug.

Judge Bruce Winters then spoke about the sober living facility and its need in the community.

To learn more about Light House Sober Living visit lighthousesoberliving.org. To learn more about Leadership Ottawa County visit leadershipottawacounty.com.