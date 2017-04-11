Birds and Art at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

The second annual Wildlife Stop and Shop will be held during the Biggest Week in American Birding May 5-14 at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. The Stop and Shop will feature some of the area’s best nature artists and craftsmen and will be located in the Bob Hines Refuge Ranger Station in the woods just behind the Refuge Visitor Center.

Both hobbyist and studio artists will be on site. Huron ceramics artist Barb Wismar will be back this year with her handmade tiles featuring everything from warblers and marsh scenes to safari scenes. Local studio artists include Artist’s Open Studio from Norwalk, Hallie LeBlanc Studio from Grand Rapids, MI, and His and Herbs Studio in Martin. Artist’s Open Studio in Norwalk features paintings, ceramics and stationary created by developmentally disabled adults-fostering individual abilities through creative expression. Shopping at the Wildlife Stop and Shop helps support local artists and the local National Wildlife Refuge.



His and Herbs Studio owner Donna Ebert will be selling items including handcrafted bird houses in the Wildlife Stop and Shop, but will also be hosting Birds and Canvas painting classes on the weekends from 2-5 p.m. In this class, participants will paint a Blackburnian warbler on a tote bag with instructions by Mrs. Ebert. Registration for these classes are filling up and space is limited. Bird and Canvas classes are $45 and registration for May 6, 7, 13 and 14 can be completed online at friendsofottawanwr.org or by calling 419-707-7756.



In addition to artwork, Friends of Ottawa NWR will also have a Pollinator Plant Sale during the Biggest Week in American Birding. Bench Farms in Curtice is hard at work growing these pollinator plants for the sale. Purchase some plants at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge and bring wildlife to your backyard while helping bees, birds and butterflies.



Friends of Ottawa NWR is looking for just a few more vendors for this event, but space is limited. Those who feel their wares will fit well with the Wildlife Stop and Shop should call Friends of Ottawa NWR at 419-898-0014 x13 or 419-707-7756.