Marblehead PD Association holding reverse raffle

The Marblehead Police Department Association is holding its annual reverse raffle on April 29 at St. Mary’s Social Hall in Marblehead. There will be 300 tickets sold for the event and each ticket is $100 donation. Ticket holders are eligible for a chance to win a cash grand prize of $10,000 with an additional $6000 being awarded on the main board during the event.

A purchased ticket also includes one meal of either prime rib or chick with sides. During the event there will also be an auction with items generously donated by local businesses. There will also be side boards where tickets can be purchased for additional cash prizes.

The money raised from this event will be used for community events that the Marblehead Police Department Association holds throughout the year. One of the major community events held by the association is the Christmas Tree Lighting at James Park. This event is the Friday after Thanksgiving and each child that attends is guaranteed to leave with at least one gift. At the tree lighting event a raffle is held at no cost to the parents or children where the association gives away four brand new bicycles. There is also a special visit from Santa. Another big event is the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Egg Hunt is also held at James Park and over 4000 plastic eggs are filled with candy. During this event, prizes are given away for best decorated Easter egg. Prize eggs are hidden for the hunt and children that find the prize eggs receive a special gift.

Some of the money raised will also go towards upgrades on department equipment. In the past, money raised was also donated to the Danbury High School Wrestling Team as well as children in need in the community.

Tickets for the raffle are still available and you need not be present to win. To purchase a ticket or for additional information, contact the Marblehead Police Department at 419-798-5881.