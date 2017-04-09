Eggcellent weather for Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Port Clinton and the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lakeview Park on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. Making a special appearance was the Easter Bunny who was escorted in by the Port Clinton Fire Department.

Three age groups collected over 8000 eggs in record time. Some eggs contained special tickets and could be handed in for prizes including giant Easter baskets, extra candy, kites and other prizes.