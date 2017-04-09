House designates Ohio Goes Boating Month

In an effort to bring attention to the region’s many lakes and beaches, legislators introduced House Bill 84 to underscore the importance of the state’s boating industry, which accounts for $3.6 billion in economic impact for Ohio. According to committee testimony, the western basin of Lake Erie has the third largest concentration of boats in the U.S.

State Representatives Steven Arndt (R-Port Clinton) and Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) applauded the Ohio House’s passage of legislation they jointly sponsored that designates June as Ohio Goes Boating Month, which aims to highlight Ohio’s thriving boating and tourism industry.

The bill also strives to increase awareness for ensuring that Lake Erie, and all of Ohio’s waterways, remain clean, protected and healthy.

“As everyone on the lake knows, without a healthy Lake Erie, we have no jobs, no tourism and no economy,” Rep. Arndt said. “This bill not only identifies a key pastime that many Ohioans enjoy by boating on our great lake, but also the need to preserve the gem that makes Ohio shine bright, so that our state and region can continue to grow.”

House Bill 84 promotes the many activities available to Ohioans in regards to the boating industry, including fun and recreation at state parks, marinas and yacht clubs. Boating activities such as kayaking, canoeing, sailing, paddle boarding and power boating are all activities that can be enjoyed by Ohioans young and old, encouraging constituents to stay in the region for vacations instead of traveling, which boosts the local economy in communities along Ohio’s shoreline.

The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.