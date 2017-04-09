Ottawa County Law Enforcement Agencies Medication Take Back Program to undergo changes

Ottawa County Law Enforcement Agencies have offered medication take back opportunities for residents to properly dispose of outdated, unwanted and unused medications since the fall of 2010. In 2012, these agencies moved to permanent drop off locations collection just over 4200 pounds of unwanted medicines since the full time drop off began. The program has grown so much that beginning April 1 Ottawa County is changing some of the collection rules along with adding two new drop off locations for improved convenience to residents.

These new rules are effective immediately. All collection sites will be accepting pills only; no inhalers and no needles. Pills must be removed from medication bottles and blister packs. Residents are asked to empty pills into a plastic bag before placing into any of the medication drop boxes.

Permanent drop box containers have been added to the Catawba Island Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The full list of drop off locations is as follows:

Catawba Island Police Department

Cemetery Road, Administration Building, Port Clinton

419-797-2422

Danbury Township Police Department

419 S. Bridge Road, Lakeside-Marblehead

419-732-2546

Genoa Police Department

102 E. Sixth Street, Genoa

419-855-8515

Oak Harbor Police Department

146 Church Street, Oak Harbor

419-898-2055

Port Clinton Police Department

1868 E. Perry Street, Port Clinton

419-734-3121

Put-in-Bay Police Department

431 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

419-285-4121

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

315 Madison Street, Port Clinton

419-734-4404

Ottawa County Sheriff, Steve Levorchick, along with local police chiefs believe the full time drop boxes continue to have a positive impact on the communities throughout Ottawa County.

“Many residents and their families are at a loss of where to dispose of unwanted and unused medication,” said Levorchick. “The law enforcement community of Ottawa County, in partnership with OSS Joint Solid Waste District, has the opportunity to provide the means for our citizens to dispose of that medication properly.”

According to the DEA, the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows prescription medicines to be the most abused drugs by Americans other than marijuana. Almost three-fourths of teen prescriptions drug abusers get the drugs from family and friends. The home medicine cabinet is a major source. These medications should not be thrown in the trash where others can find them. It is equally important to dispose of medication no longer needed for the illness for which they were prescribed. People should not use medications containing controlled substances outside of a doctor’s care.

For more information, contact any local police department.