Auxiliary at Riverview monthly birthday parties

The Auxiliary at Riverview Healthcare Campus monthly birthday party was held on March 17. The party was hosted by the Port Clinton Eastern Star. Seven birthdays were celebrated including one where the resident will turn 100 on March 26. The residents enjoyed playing bingo and then enjoyed cookies and punch.

Eastern Star members present were Leah Tusen, Roy Evans, Vicky Gresh, Mary Evans, ConiAnn Limperty, Eileen Hasselback, and Linda Fritz. Auxiliary members present were Candee Dewitz, JoAn Monnett, Jodi Regal, and Linda Apling. Birthday parties are held on the third Friday of every month hosted by a different organization.

The auxiliary is always looking for new groups to host the party. If you think your group would be interested in hosting a party please contact Jodi Regal at 419-276-9124 for details. The next party will be held on April 21.