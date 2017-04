The Community Food Friday Worship for Lakeside Marblehead and surrounding area will be 12 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 541 Church Road. The Danbury Ministerial hosts this event each year, so area churches and believers might have opportunity to live out Christ's prayer for the unity of the church. A free-will offering will be received for the Danbury Food Pantry, along with canned food items.