Accepting applications for Camp NEOSA

Camp NEOSA is one of the many programs offered by the Port Clinton Service Center. This program is made possible by funding through local contributions from residents and businesses. Due to the generous funding, sixty five applicants can attend the weeklong camp experience.

The Salvation Army’s Camp NEOSA this year is June 21-26. The camp program is provided to the first 65 children ages 6-12 who register. Transportation is provided.

At Camp NEOSA the camper will experience many activities that are geared towards assisting the development of their physical, social and spiritual needs. To meet these needs, the camp is aimed at helping learn and develop good health habits in cleanliness, proper rest, balanced diet and exercise. Camp NEOSA also provides an opportunity for each camper to contribute to and receive from a group living experience, help with making their own decisions, participate in activities that stimulate creativity and experience an atmosphere that fosters independence.

Camp NEOSA is located on a 200 acre peninsula on 1000 acre Leeville Lake in Carrolton, Ohio. The nature surroundings contribute to the spiritual, educational, social and recreational needs of every camper and camp days are filled with hiking, swimming, canoeing, arts and crafts, and drama activities.

Applications are available at The Salvation Army office in The Sutton Center. If interested in applying of finding out more information contact Maureen Saponari at The Salvation Army-Port Clinton Service Center at 419-732-ARMY (2769) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Registration will be on a first come, first serve basis.