Cuff and Collars: Field reports from ODNR Division of Wildlife Officers

Wildlife District Two

Last summer, Lake Erie Investigator Jason Hadsell and State Wildlife Officer Robert Nelson, assigned to Ross County, were patrolling the waters north of Lorain Harbor checking angler compliance with regulations. The officers stopped a vessel, and two people onboard did not have a valid fishing license. The adult individual was written a summons for no fishing license and a report was created for the juvenile individual’s violation report. After speaking with those two individuals, Officer Nelson and Investigator Hadsell began checking vessels returning to the boat ramp. Investigator Hadsell observed a vessel with two anglers having difficulty attempting to dock, so he tied the bow line off to help. Investigator Hadsell asked the fishermen if he could come into the boat and look at their catch, and the fishermen said yes. He boarded the boat and looked into the cooler, where it was immediately apparent that there was at least one walleye shorter than the 15-inch minimum. Investigator Hadsell measured all the caught fish and found three short walleye in the cooler. He confiscated the fish and wrote each man a summons for the short walleye. When Officer Nelson and Investigator Hadsell left the boat ramp for the day, they had issued four summons for short walleye, and two violations for no fishing license. Close to $850 was paid in court for the four short walleye violations and there is still a warrant out for the man with no fishing license.