Cuff and Collars: Field reports from ODNR Division of Wildlife Officers
Wildlife District Two
Last summer, Lake Erie Investigator Jason Hadsell and State Wildlife Officer Robert Nelson, assigned to Ross County, were patrolling the waters north of Lorain Harbor checking angler compliance with regulations. The officers stopped a vessel, and two people onboard did not have a valid fishing license. The adult individual was written a summons for no fishing license and a report was created for the juvenile individual’s violation report. After speaking with those two individuals, Officer Nelson and Investigator Hadsell began checking vessels returning to the boat ramp. Investigator Hadsell observed a vessel with two anglers having difficulty attempting to dock, so he tied the bow line off to help. Investigator Hadsell asked the fishermen if he could come into the boat and look at their catch, and the fishermen said yes. He boarded the boat and looked into the cooler, where it was immediately apparent that there was at least one walleye shorter than the 15-inch minimum. Investigator Hadsell measured all the caught fish and found three short walleye in the cooler. He confiscated the fish and wrote each man a summons for the short walleye. When Officer Nelson and Investigator Hadsell left the boat ramp for the day, they had issued four summons for short walleye, and two violations for no fishing license. Close to $850 was paid in court for the four short walleye violations and there is still a warrant out for the man with no fishing license.
During deer gun season, State Wildlife Officer Matt Smith, assigned to Defiance County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Greg Wade patrolled Paulding County. While on patrol, the officers noticed three trucks parked back along a farm lane. When Officer Smith looked toward the vehicles, he could see a hunter in orange standing just inside the woods near the trucks. The officers travelled down the lane and made contact the hunter. After speaking with the hunter, further investigation by Officer Smith revealed he was using with an illegal rifle cartridge. The man was also asked about a deer carcass the officers had noticed in the bed of one of the trucks. After speaking with the man, the officers learned that the deer in the truck had not been checked in and it was the man’s second buck of the season. Three summonses were issued to the man and the deer meat and antlers were seized. The man was found guilty in Paulding County Court and ordered to pay $750 in fines and court costs.
