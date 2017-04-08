The Ottawa County Safety Council will be hosting their annual CEO Breakfast and BWC Safety Council Awards on Wednesday, April 19, at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton. Breakfast and networking will start at 8 a.m. Guest speaker, Brian Butcher, with Clemans Nelson & Associates, Inc., will start at 8:30 a.m. with the topic being: Comfortably Numb: Managing the Medicated Worker followed by the BWC Awards Presentation.

The BWC Safety Council Awards recognizes member attendance and safety achievements. The event gives members the opportunity to hear and interface with BWC Officials. Ottawa County Safety Council members are encouraged to have their CEO attend for a chance to meet the safety council CEO requirement, if they have not attended a monthly meeting.

This event also serves as a regular monthly meeting. Please RSVP on or before April 12 to Jessica Kowalski at 419-898-6242.