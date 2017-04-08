Schedel Gardens to hold children’s Easter celebration

An Easter celebration for children ages 1 through 10 is scheduled at the Schedel Arboretum and Gardens on Thursday, April 13th between the hours of 5:30-7:30 pm. The Easter Bunny will be on hand during those hours to greet children and pose for photographs. There will be Easter Egg hunting areas for age appropriate groups with two hunts scheduled, the first from 6-6:30 p.m.and the second from 6:30-7 p.m. Children should bring their own Easter Egg baskets.

Other activities scheduled include an Easter Egg cookie decorating station with cookies provided by I Scream on Your Left, of Elmore and Story Time with Amy Laity, director of the Harris-Elmore Library. New this year we are adding free bicycle demonstrations from Elmore Cycle and Fitness, and Bench’s Greenhouse Elmore will have a flower planting station. Children will also have the opportunity to color an Easter Egg print to take home or to display at the Elmore U.S. Post Office through Easter Sunday. Thank you to Genoa Sunoco and Pills N’ Packages for sponsoring this event.



“Part of our Mission is to provide opportunities for the appreciation and study of Nature and the arts. What better way to help our children along that path than to bring them out for a fun event like this?” said Rod Noble, the director of the Schedel Gardens. The organization hopes to make the Easter celebration an annual event at the gardens which also provides numerous other fun and educational programs, for both children and adults, throughout the year. A listing and more information about those opportunities is available on the Schedel website at schedel-gardens.org.



The Schedel Arboretum & Gardens is a nonprofit organization located at 19255 West Portage River South Road in Elmore, Ohio. The event is free and open to the public. Donations and memberships are welcomed. For more information please visit schedel-dens.org or call 419-862-3182. The event will take place rain or shine.