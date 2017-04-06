Police levy will ease burden on Oak Harbor's village budget

But with the passage of the police levy last November, that will be less of a problem this year. The new annual revenue that the levy will provide -- $118,000 -- can only be used by the police department.

During that time, budget decisions have been made to use a greater percentage of the general fund dollars to help keep the police department at its regular funding levels. The reason for this is because of changes made by the state government that have left local governments scrambling in recent years due to diminishing tax revenues.

For the last four years, the Village of Oak Harbor has had to make difficult decisions regarding its budget. That's the case for any government, but it's been especially true for Oak Harbor.

However, there has been some confusion as to whether or not money is being taken away from the police department. The truth is that, because of the levy's passage, a designated sum of money ($118,000) will be used only by the police operation, allowing money from the general fund to be reallocated back to the areas from which they were borrowed. The confusion seemed to exist because some people thought that a reduction of "General Fund" support to the police operation compared to previous years was an indication that the police department was being shortchanged. Needless to say, it will ease the burden that the Village Administration has felt in recent years trying to account for the general fund shortfall.

Councilman Don Douglas wants people to know that the last four years have been difficult and the administration has worked diligently to create a reasonable budget that gave the police force adequate funding.

"I want the public to know about the positives. First, I want to thank the residents for supporting this levy and our mission to keep the Village and its residents protected and safe. I'm hoping to communicate two positive things -- we've had enough negativity, and there's something here to celebrate; we've been able to deal with this problem for several years. For the last four years, we've done the best we could until a remedy came," said Douglas. "Despite the cuts, we didn't want to see a reduction in police services or police staff. We wanted to remedy the situation. We had to take funds from other departments and temporarily re-allocate them in order to sustain our police department. The 'general fund carry-over balance' is intended to carry the village through the peaks and valleys of our revenue cycle, and three years ago, it reached a dangerous level. As 'good stewards' of your tax dollars, we must remain focused on rebuilding the 'carry-over balance' back up to a suitable level."

In past years, funds were taken away from the parks department and other general-fund departments to help fund the police department.

"We don't need an elaborate parks system, we're not trying to do that," said Douglas. "We just want to maintain (what we have). There was never an intention of turning (the parks system) into something elaborate."

Three years ago (Nov., 2014), a levy ballot issue failed to pass by 68 votes.

"Thankfully, we have other organizations such as the Lions Club, Rotary, Masons and the Oak Harbor Development Group stepping up and doing what they can to make needed improvements," said Douglas.

In recent years, levies have been passed in Oak Harbor to help with the library, Ottawa County Senior Resources and the Mid-County Joint Ambulance District. Residents continued that trend by choosing to extend a helping hand to a valued police department.

Douglas also credited Henry Jarrett, the fiscal officer, and Randy Genzman, the village administrator, for the roles they've played in helping Oak Harbor operate in a fiscally responsible manner.

"I commend Henry and Randy for effectively performing the jobs they were hired to do," Douglas said.