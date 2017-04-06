Assumption of Command for 200th RED HORSE Squadron

Ohio Air National Guard members from the 200th RED HORSE Squadron, Camp Perry, performed an official Assumption of Command ceremony for the new squadron commander Col. Daniel L. Tack, April 1. With Brig.Gen. Gregory N. Schnulo, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio, as the presiding official, Tack took the ceremonial guidon as he became the 10th Commander of the Air National Guard Unit.

Prior to this assignment, Tack served as the Vice Wing Commander for the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179AW is comprised of approximately 1,000 personnel who operate and support C-130H airlift missions across the globe.

Tack graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1992 and was commissioned in 1996. His first five years of service were with the Ohio Army National Guard and joined the Ohio Air National Guard May 2001. He served as 179AW Civil Engineering Squadron, Commander; 200th RED HORSE Squadron Detachment 1, Commander; 200th RED HORSE Squadron, Deputy Commander; 179AW Mission Support Group, Commander.

Tack has participated in numerous stateside and overseas deployments to include Operations NEW HORIZONS, IRAQI FREEDOM, ENDURING FREEDOM, and Ohio’s State Partnership program with Serbia and Hungary.