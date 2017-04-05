ODNR continues to support safety on Ohio's waterways

“We are pleased to return boaters’ dollars directly back to Ohio communities to support local marine patrol programs and make waterways as safe as possible,” said Mike Bailey, chief of the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft.

Twenty-three Ohio communities will receive a total of $568,632.80 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to support local marine patrol units. Provided by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, these assistance funds represent a continuing effort to keep Ohio waterways safe and enhance recreational boating experiences.

The 2017 Marine Patrol Assistance Grants will help local law enforcement agencies provide emergency response to boating-related incidents, conduct routine waterway patrols and purchase safety equipment for use on marine patrol vessels. The recipient agencies are located in counties statewide, including Ohio’s more populated counties such as Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery, as well as smaller communities located in Erie, Pickaway and Scioto counties.

In 2016, Ohio had a record 505,524 registered recreational watercraft, a growth of almost 56,000 in three years. Over the last decade, there has been a 181 percent increase in kayak and canoe registrations (including liveries). Overall, Ohio currently ranks eighth in the nation in state recreational boat registrations. The current economic impact of recreational boating in Ohio is $3.5 billion.

As the number of visitors to Ohio’s lakes and rivers increases, Marine Patrol Assistance Grants are vital to ensuring the safety of Ohio’s boaters. Boating-related fatalities on Ohio waterways have declined by 20 percent, from 176 during the 1996-2006 period to 140 during the 2007-2016 period. Additional boating information and a list of Marine Patrol Assistance Grant recipients is available online at ohiodnr.gov/watercraft.

Local recipients are:

• Erie County: Huron Police Department $27,428.57

• Erie County: Vermilion Police Marine Patrol $32,000

• Ottawa County: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office $32,000

• Ottawa County: Port Clinton Harbor Patrol $15,556.11

• Sandusky County: Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office $20,462.59

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft administers Ohio’s boating and scenic rivers programs. The funding to support local marine patrol units comes from the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, as well as funds provided by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft oversees watercraft registration and titling operations, provides funding to local communities for education and enforcement, educates the public and enforces boating laws on Ohio’s waterways.

