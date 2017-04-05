Kasich gives State of the State in Sandusky

The Sandusky State Theatre was packed as Ohio Governor John Kasich gave the State of the State Tuesday, April 4.

“I have been in love with the north coast for a long time,” Kasich said during his speech. “Our family used to drive up to Vermilion. My uncle used to say “Johnny, we have reached the promise land.” That’s how we thought about it.”

Kasich gave a shout out to Senator Randy Gardner while talking about the lake saying that he has been a great advocate in that area. “Gardner is on that, we aim to keep it clean,” said Kasich.