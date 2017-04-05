Kasich gives State of the State in Sandusky

Kasich gives State of the State in SanduskyFeatured
The Sandusky State Theatre was packed as Ohio Governor John Kasich gave the State of the State Tuesday, April 4.
“I have been in love with the north coast for a long time,” Kasich said during his speech. “Our family used to drive up to Vermilion. My uncle used to say “Johnny, we have reached the promise land.” That’s how we thought about it.”
Kasich gave a shout out to Senator Randy Gardner while talking about the lake saying that he has been a great advocate in that area. “Gardner is on that, we aim to keep it clean,” said Kasich.
“We want to make an investment in quality of life,” said Kasich, “and that will also lead to an economic impact. People will want to put their roots down and grow.”
Kasich noted that there are 460,000 new jobs in the state and that he is working to make more of a diversified economy. “When one industry goes down, another one can lift us up,” said Kasich.
As is customary, Kasich gave out three Courage Awards at the end of the ceremony. The recipients were Dan Rogers of the Cherry Street Mission, Judge Paul Herbert who created Changing Actions to Change Habits Court for victims of human trafficking, and Damone Hudson. Damone Hudson is a bus driver In Dayton who stopped his bus when he saw a woman about to jump off a bridge, talked her down and gave her a hug and saved her life.
Follow Us