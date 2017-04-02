Karr retires after 31 years

L to R: Chief Steve Weirich, Officer James Karr, Mayor Joe Helle.

Officer Karr is retiring this week after 31 years in law enforcement. Karr started his career in Oak Harbor where he worked for a year before moving to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Officer Karr retired after 25 years of service, and agreed to come back on at Oak Harbor for five years.

Oak Harbor Mayor Joe Helle presented Karr with a plaque at a Village Council meeting.

"Officer Karr has been a dedicated public servant for many years. He has been an asset to our community, and it's bittersweet to see him go. I can't think of anyone more deserving of our praise and appreciation, and I wish him all the best as he moves forward in his next, well deserved, steps in life,” said Mayor Helle.