Shoreline Church: Christ in the Passover
On Sunday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m., Shoreline Church will be hosting Christ in the Passover. Jesus’ Last Supper was actually a Jewish Passover, says Jews for Jesus.
Eryn Black of Jews for Jesus will recreate the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in this presentation.
Eryn Black will set a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance.
Jews for Jesus has presented Christ in the Passover at over 38,000 churches.
Eryn Black will be happy to answer questions after the presentation. Call 419-898-6700 for more information. There is no admission charge and child care will be provided. Shoreline Church is located at 769 N Locust St., (Rt. 19) Oak Harbor, OH.
Follow Us