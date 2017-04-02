Local Easter egg hunts Apr. 8

The City of Port Clinton Recreation Department and the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the annual Port Clinton Easter Egg Hunt. To ensure that all children have a wonderful experience, donations are being sought from local businesses, civic organizations and individuals.

Monetary donations to purchase prizes, candy and prizes are needed. Any size donation is appreciated and will help make this a successful event for the children. Donations may be made to the Port Clinton Recreation Department and may be mailed or dropped off at Port Clinton City Hall, Attn: Sandye Ostheimer, 1868 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Park, Port Clinton. Any questions may be directed to Port Clinton City Hall at 419-734-5522 ext. 2.

Oak Harbor Easter Egg Hunt

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. The event will begin at Adolphus Kraemer Park at the log cabin with an Easter Egg Hunt followed by a candy hunt in downtown Oak Harbor.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Portage Fire Station on Water Street where they will be photo opportunities and a chance to win a golden egg basket.

The event is free to the public and open to children ages 12 and under. For more information contact the chamber office at 419-898-0479.