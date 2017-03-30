B-C-S mourns loss of Mrs. Meinke

Mrs. Mienke is survived by a husband and two children, one of whom attends R.C. Waters Elementary. Mrs. Mienke died in a car crash in Jerusalem Township early Sunday morning along with her parents.

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Community grieve the passing of Mrs. Whitney Meinke with a heavy heart. Mrs. Meinke served as a 3rd grade teacher at R.C. Waters Elementary School since 2015. She will be remembered for her constant smile, positive attitude, and her great capacity for kindness to all. This bright, engaging, and student-centered teacher was loved by all. Prior to R.C. Waters Elementary, Mrs. Meinke taught for Woodmore Local Schools.

R.C. Waters Elementary School is planning a vigil in remembrance of Mrs. Whitney Meinke, which will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 6:00 PM. The vigil will be held at R.C. Waters Elementary and will be open to anyone.

B-C-S Superintendent Guy Parmigian stated: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Whitney's family, and her family here at R.C. Waters Elementary. In our sorrow, we search for strength--especially for the children who Mrs. Meinke impacted. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Whitney's family and to all of the students, staff, and community who where lucky enough to call Whitney a friend."

The district plans to have counselors available for students and assistance available to teachers when students return from spring break on Monday, April 3.

Arrangements for the viewing and funeral of Mrs. Meinke have yet to be announced.