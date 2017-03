On Saturday, April 15, there will be a City Beach cleanup starting at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Park. There will also be dumpsters at the high ground at Waterworks Park for residents to have access to.

The City of Port Clinton Tree Commission and Port Clinton Beautification Committee is also welcoming residents to attend an Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at Lakeview Park.