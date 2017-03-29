TNT Mentoring receives Ottawa County Business Advisory Council Grant

The money will be spent on the purchase of Life Skills Training Materials which will be made available to mentor and students in grades 3-12.

TNT (Til Next Time) Mentoring has been awarded a grant from the Ottawa County Business Advisory Council. Jamie-Beier Grant and Gaye Winterfield presented the check to Program Director, Shanna Strouse, and Program Coordinators, Annette Nordlund and Dick Heller.

The TNT program is currently serving over 250 students within Benton-Carroll Salem Schools, Port Clinton City, Danbury Local, Woodmore Local and Put in Bay. TNT provides one on one in school mentoring as well as study tables at Oak Harbor High School and RC Waters.

After School Small interest groups are also offered at Oak Harbor Middle School under the direction of Brenda Lochotzki. Students have the opportunity to participate in activities like bowling, baking at the Village Bake Shoppe, becoming certified in Red Cross Babysitting, and solving mysteries at the library through CSI Investigations.

The training materials will be made available to students in all of TNT’s programs.