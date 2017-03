Veterans, family and friends are invited to welcome home Vietnam veterans on Saturday, April 22, at the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the Gary Anderson CMP Conference Center from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

There will be a complimentary breakfast from 9-9:45 a.m. and the commemoration ceremony will start at 10 a.m. There will also be commemorative memorabilia available for purchase at the event.