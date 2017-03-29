Ottawa County Senior Resources is seeking nominations for its annual induction into the Ottawa County Senior Hall of Fame. Nomination forms are available at our Ottawa County Senior Centers in Danbury, Put-In-Bay, Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Elmore and Genoa. All nomination forms must be returned to the Senior Resources Office by April 7. Nomination forms will be reviewed by the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners and the staff of Senior Resources to determine the 2017 recipients.

The purpose of the award is to recognize senior volunteers in the community who exemplify a positive image of aging, demonstrating these characteristics through their involvement and contribution to various volunteer activities throughout Ottawa County. Nominations are open to anyone 60 years of age or older who resides in Ottawa County or participated in volunteer activities for any organization in the county.



The Senior Hall of Fame winners will be inducted during Ottawa County’s Senior Day at Camp Perry, scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, where the senior award recipients will receive a plaque commemorating their achievement. In addition, their names will also be added to the list of previous Senior Hall of Fame winners for Ottawa County, which is housed in the main office of Senior Resources.



For more information or to obtain a nomination form, please contact your local Senior Center, the county website at co.ottawa.oh.us or by contacting Senior Resources at 1-877-898-6459.