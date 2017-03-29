Carnival: Senior Day 2017

Tickets for the 2017 Ottawa County Senior Day, Carnival, scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, go on sale Monday, April 3. Doors will open at 9 a.m. at the Camp Perry Clubhouse. This year’s entertainment will feature the Greg Carson Magician Show, the Erie Shores K9 Academy, ‘Silly Tillie’ Balloon Fun and Magna the Fortune Teller.

Awards will also be given out for the Senior Hall of Fame at the event. In addition, there will be over 45 local vendor booths. Lunch will include a hickory smoked pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, batter green beans and caramel apple cupcakes.

There are limited tickets available for this event. The cost is $6 per person. For more information or to purchase a ticket for the event, contact any local senior center, Magruder Hospital Gift Shoppe or the main office of Senior Resources at 877-898-6459.