Rep. Arndt honors Jared Dusseau as the 2016 UA International Pipefitting Apprentice Champion

State Representative Steven Arndt (R-Port Clinton) presented a resolution honoring Jared Dusseau on winning the 2016 United Association International Apprenticeship Pipefitter Contest.

Dusseau is a foreman for Warner Mechanical and was educated at the Piping Industry Training Center, where he was named Apprentice of the Year. After succeeding at the state and regional levels, he secured the highest combined overall score to land the championship title on the international front.

“Jared truly is someone that demonstrates what skilled labor can accomplish and provide for our communities, and I am proud that he has helped add another feather to the cap that is the 89th House District,” said Arndt.