The Amazing Island Raise Season 5

Ottawa County CASA and Joyful Connections are teaming up to host Season 5 of The Amazing Island Raise, Put-in-Bay Style on June 10. This event is based on the television show The Amazing Race and participants will solve clues, complete challenges and win great prizes all while enjoying the fun and sun of Put-in-Bay.

Teams of 4-6 adults will race against one another to see who has what it takes to be the Amazing Raise champion. Teams will ride the Miller Ferry to the island where the clues and challenges will take place. Once the winner has been declared, the teams can remain on the island to enjoy the rest of the day and return on the ferry when they are ready.

The entry fee is $40 per person and will cover the cost of round trip transportation to the island as well as a team t-shirt and food at the finale location. The fun will begin at 11 a.m. and the group will depart from Catawba Island at noon.

To register a team or for more information contact Shelia Powell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 567-262-3181. All proceeds from the event will benefit Joyful Connections and Ottawa County CASA.