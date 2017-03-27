Walleye Festival has $3.8 million economic impact

The annual Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival held every Memorial Day weekend is iconic of the branding of the city and carries great value for the local economy by attracting large numbers of outside visitors to the Port Clinton community every year. While the event is assumed to be a huge boost to the local economy, the true impact of the festival had yet to be studied and remained relatively unknown until recently.

In a continuation of a study done by Nicole DeFrietas in 2013 about the number of people that attend the festival (average of 22,000 per year), a study by Dr. Bob Lee, the Program Coordinator of Tourism, Leisure and Event Planning at Bowling Green State University, was conducted during the 2016 Walleye Festival. The research aimed at investigating the annual festival in the effort to determine its economic impact on the local community. The four main focuses of the study were to: profile festival attendees, analyze their motivation, reveal what sources they obtained info about the festival from, and assess the economic impact to local communities to determine the level of support they can bring in the future.

After five days of interviewing over 500 attendees, it was found that in 2016 the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival generated:

• 67 jobs

• $1.8 million in labor income

• $2.1 million in value added income

• $3.8 million in total economic output

Dr. Bob Lee will be coming back to the 2017 Walleye Festival and conducting another study, through another Sea Grant, where his main focus will be to study the 130 plus vendors that come for the festival each year.

This year’s Walleye Festival will be Memorial Day weekend: May 25-29.