Overmyer receives alumni award from Ohio State CFAES

Congratulations to Ronald Overmyer, recipient of a 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

L to R: Dr. Terry Niblack, acting associate dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences(CFAES); Ronald Overmyer, CFAES alumni award recipient; and Cyndi Brill of the CFAES Alumni Board.

Overmyer, of Oak Harbor, graduated from Ohio State in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts and in 1972 with a Master of Arts, both in Agricultural Education. Over a span of four decades, he worked as an OSU Extension agent. In retirement, his volunteer efforts have focused on agricultural business development.

“We recognize Ron for his years of service in cooperative extension and for his impact on agricultural business by awarding him the Distinguished Alumni Award,” presenter Julie Louiso told 150 alumni, relatives, faculty, staff and friends during an awards luncheon hosted by the college March 4.

In all, 14 individuals were recognized during the annual event.