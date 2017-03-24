Oak Harbor Athletic Booster Club’s Reverse Raffle

The Oak Harbor Athletic Booster Club's 29th annual Reverse Raffle is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at the Community Market VFW Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Reverse raffle tickets cost $75 each and include a dinner. A limited number of additional meal ticket are available for $25.

An example of two raffle items are an autographed Zeke Elliott Dallas Cowboys jersey and Oak Harbor Rockets Corn Hole Boards. Must be present to win items.

Tickets can be purchased at Oak Harbor High School by seeing Drew Grahl or by contacting Kevin at 419-707-1342 or Joanie at 419-704-1097.