PC Fullbackers Wild Game Feed

On March 25 the PC Fullbackers are holding their fifth annual Wild Game Feed. All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Port Clinton Football Program. Tickets are $40 and include free food. Beverages and wine are available for purchase.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., gun ticket sales are at 5 p.m., dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction starts at 8 p.m. There will also be raffles and door prizes. The game feed will be held at Zink Calls warehouse, corner of Railroad and Short Street, Port Clinton. To order tickets call Zink Calls at 937-344-1236 or Rich’s Carryout at 419-732-7716.