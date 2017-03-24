Did you serve at Camp Lejeune?

Effective March 14, 2017, the final rule providing presumptive service connection for certain diseases associated with contaminants in the water supply at Camp Lejeune takes effect. This rule establishes presumptive service connection for former service members, to include veterans, reservists and National Guard members who served at least 30 days (cumulative) at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and who later developed one of the following eight diseases:

• Adult leukemia

• Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes

• Bladder cancer

• Kidney cancer

• Liver cancer

• Multiple myeloma

• Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

• Parkinson’s disease

To apply for the benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs for the above conditions, contact the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office at 419-898-2089, 800-610-8872 or visit their office located at 8444 W. SR 163, Oak Harbor.