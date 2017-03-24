Historical Society donates to local schools

Public schools throughout Ottawa County now have a new opportunity for students to learn about local history. Thanks to a generous gift to the Ottawa County Historical Society in memory of Fred and Katie Grimm by family members, the Society has donated copies of its recent publication, History of Ottawa County, The 1st 175 Years, to every school library.

Paul W. Moon, President of the Ottawa County Historical Society, presents a copy of the Society's book, History of Ottawa County, The 1st 175 Years, to Guy Parmigian, Superintendent of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools.

The Society had contacted Pat Adkins, Port Clinton School Superintendent, who arranged to have Paul W. Moon, Society President, attend a meeting of the North Point Educational Services Center at Graytown School on March 15. Moon presented the signed books to all the county’s school superintendents.

The book, the result of a two-year Historical Society project, was published in November 2016. A volunteer staff researched, wrote and edited the 288 page hardcover volume, which contains over three-hundred historical photographs that were contributed by citizens and organizations throughout Ottawa County. A 60,000 word text presents the county’s history in narrative form.

Each book was inscribed on the inside cover with a notation honoring the Grimms, and each was signed by the book’s author and editor, Patrick Lawrence O’Keeffe, who was also in attendance. Benton-Carroll-Salem Superintendent, Guy Parmigian, received the copies for his district, which includes Oak Harbor schools. Fred and Katie Grimm were former Oak Harbor residents.