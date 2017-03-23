Beacon places at MACPA Conference

Publisher John Schaffner going over dispatches from Ohio with Ulysses S. Grant at the MACPA Conference in Gettysburg.

At the Mid-Atlantic Community Papers Association Conference held in Gettysburg, PA, The Beacon won three awards:

First place, single ad large space for Toft’s Dairy

Second place, restaurant ad for Tin Goose Diner

Second place, original writing news story for Drug Epidemic

MACPA has members from Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.