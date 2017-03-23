Board of Elections primary and registration information

The closing date for new voter registration and changes of address for the 2017 May Primary Election is Monday, April 3. Extended hours on that day are 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. The Board of Elections office is located at 8444 W. SR 163, Oak Harbor. The only precinct having an election is PC 3A (Port Clinton Ward 3).

New registrations and changes of address may also be made at any public library, any Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, the Ottawa County Health Department, the Ottawa County Job and Family Services and at the Ottawa County Courthouse in the Clerk of Courts Title Department or the Treasurer’s Office. Registering and changing of addresses may also be completed online at MyOhioVote.com.

Call the Board of Elections office at 419-898-3071 or 419-898-3092 with any questions or to request a voter registration or change of address form.