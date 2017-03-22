Emigh sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Robert A. Emigh, 37, has been sentenced to twenty four months in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs in connection with a search warrant executed at his home in December 2015. Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters handed down the sentence last Thursday.

According to reports of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, Emigh was found in possession of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia when agents searched his residence at 3275 W. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton, on December 21, 2015.

Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten said Drug Task Force agents, who were assisted in the search by deputies of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, found over twelve grams of methamphetamine in a safe in Emigh’s home, as well as hidden on his person. The substance is a stimulant that is derived from pseudoephedrine, an ingredient commonly used in cold medications, according to VanEerten.

In February, Emigh pleaded guilty to the charge, which is a felony of the third degree. VanEerten said the State agreed to dismissal of the lesser charges in exchange for the plea.