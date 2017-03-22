Bankston pleads guilty to two felonies
A Toledo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for entering a Genoa home and assaulting a man last summer, according to Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten.
Marus Bankston, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Burglary and Felonious Assault, both felonies of the second degree. Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters sentenced Bankston to four years on each of the charges, and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.
Bankston entered the residence in June of last year when no one was home. A man related to the residents happened to stop by to visit and surprised Bankston inside. A struggle ensued, which resulted in the victim sustaining serious injuries to his face and head.
Bankston was indicted after DNA evidence from the residence linked him to the crimes. He was arrested in August, and has been held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility since that time.
