Bankston pleads guilty to two felonies

A Toledo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for entering a Genoa home and assaulting a man last summer, according to Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten.

Marus Bankston, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Burglary and Felonious Assault, both felonies of the second degree. Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters sentenced Bankston to four years on each of the charges, and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.