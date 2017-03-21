Remediation needed at WWP

Ann Winegar of SME attended the special meeting of council and answered questions from the City. “I thought it best to give a summary of conclusions in the report and then allow council to ask questions,” Winegar said at the beginning of the meeting.

On Monday, March 20, a special meeting of Port Clinton City Council was held to present the findings of the environmental study done at Waterworks Park by SME. SME helps their clients with environmental challenges, site development and redevelopment, and facility rehabilitation and maintenance. They have specialists in geotechnical engineering, environmental sciences, materials engineering and testing and more.

“When looking at the assessment, we look at the receptors. Initially we have residential, commercial and construction worker standards. We follow rules of a voluntary action program where the standards are set by the EPA,” said Winegar.

Winegar said that the residential standards are the most conservative. “After speaking with the mayor, we based this study on recreational standards.”

There isn’t typically a recreational standard, so SME worked with the Ohio EPA to set these standards. “In the end, we looked at recreational and construction standards,” said Winegar.

“There is one area where concentrations in the soil exceeded the recreational standard,” said Winegar. Area 2, indicated on the above map towards the center of Waterworks Park where the south parking lot meets the grass, has benzopyrene levels of 7.22 milligrams per kilogram and the recreational standard for that chemical is 3.62 milligrams per kilogram. At Area 5, specifically SB206 located within the Area 5, there is a concentration of benzopyrene that is 3.60 milligrams per kilogram.

“Although the concentration may not exceed, it contributes significantly to the human health risk,” said Winegar.

Area 1 contains oil and grease, but there are no health based standards for total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH).

“There is an aesthetic standard,” said Winegar. “It is oily and might have an odor, but it is not calculated in the health risk for the groundwater. If there are buildings here anytime in the future we recommend soil and gas sampling where the buildings would be put.”

After Winegar’s summary, members of council asked questions.

“What are the areas that need remediated?” asked Councilman Margaret Phillips.

“Areas 5, 1 and 2 need remediation,” said Winegar.

Councilman Gabe Below asked about a quote for remediation that former Safety Service Director Tracy Colston received and asked if that was still accurate.

“The projected estimate is for 80 tons or 53 cubic yards of soil which is estimated to cost up to $22,000,” said Winegar. “You also need 30 day notification from the EPA. You notify the EPA and after the 30 days you are good to go.”

“We hold the Walleye Festival in that area every year and this year the festival is from May 25-29. What are the plans for a timeline to proceed?” asked Councilman Below.

“After you tell us to go ahead, there will be two to two and a half weeks where we will set up with a contractor. After that there will be about two days of field work. We just need the approval to start and some good weather,” said Winegar.

“Would there be an environmental impact to continue with the river shore project?” asked Councilman Below. Below was referring to a recently passed project to build a boardwalk along the riverfront.

“No,” said Winegar. “It wouldn’t make the exposure worse. It was already assessed at the construction worker standard and the exposure risk was low.”

Councilman Beth Gillman asked about the immediate risk of being in the park.

“The area doesn’t need roped off,” said Winegar. “Soil concentrations don’t pose an eminent risk. These studies are based on 120 day, 24 hour exposure which is conservative.”

Councilman Below asked what the next steps were to move forward.

“As soon as the budget passes we want to sign the contract,” said Mayor Hugh Wheeler.