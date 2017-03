The St. Joseph/Marblehead Knights of Columbus raised $1000 for the Danbury Food Pantry from their clambake that they held in October.

Front, left to right are Barb Wisniewski, Jan Hirt from the Danbury Food Pantry and Joe Stys, St. Joseph/Marblehead Knights of Columbus Grand Knight. In the back are members of the St. Joseph/Marblehead Knights of Columbus.