Andy Buderer earns rank of Eagle Scout

Andy Buderer, 16, of Oak Harbor, earned the rank of Eagle Scout on January 18, 2017. Andy is a Boy Scout in Troop 316 where he serves as senior patrol leader. For his Eagle Scout service project, Andy designed and constructed 6 benches for the Oak Harbor Soccer League’s Carroll Township fields with the help of many volunteers and generous supporters. He attends Oak Harbor High School where he plays goalkeeper for the varsity soccer team, pole vaults with track and field, and is a percussionist in the band. Andy resides in Oak Harbor with his parents Matt and Nancy Buderer.

Andy was recognized on March 19 at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor along with other fellow scouts who have advanced on the scouting trail under the leadership of scout master Roger Carpenter.