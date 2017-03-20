Humane Society names board members

The Humane Society of Ottawa County recently held election of officers for the Board of Directors. Martin Mortus will serve as President; Amy Bixler as Vice President; Phoebe Borman as Secretary; and Mary Anne Koebel as Treasurer.

The Board of Directors welcomed 4 new members to serve on the board; Lara Bischoff from Marblehead; Jan Helsper from Port Clinton; Martin Mortus from Port Clinton; and Susan Sradeja from Oak Harbor. Returning board members are Amy Bixler from Port Clinton; Phoebe Borman from Port Clinton; Laurie Heck from Fremont; Mary Anne Koebel from Port Clinton; Chris Marcinko from Port Clinton; and Tom Nemes from Port Clinton.