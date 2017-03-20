SIMPLE GESTURES helps Light House Sober Living

For their ninth community need, the contributors of SIMPLE GESTURES recently gave generously to Light House Sober Living, a recovery residence in Port Clinton for men who have had treatment and need a safe living environment. Kathy Jo Schweitzer (right), organizer of SIMPLE GESTURES, presented Director Kenn Bower and two house residents (left), with a total of 625 products consisting of various household cleaning supplies, toilet tissue and Kleenex, men’s shampoo, conditioner and deodorant, plus a variety of other useful items.

To tour the Light House Sober Living facility, contact Kenn at 419-967-9550. To learn more about the SIMPLE GESTURES program and how to help by becoming a contributor, contact Kathy Jo at 419-734-2397.